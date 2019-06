Olive ran with her owner, Dave Campbell, of Glen Burnie, at the annual Ellicott City Jingle Bell 5k Run to raise money and awareness for the Arthritis Foundation.

Steve Prinzivalli finished first in the annual Ellicott City Jingle Bell 5k Run to raise money and awareness for the Arthritis Foundation in Centennial Park on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The Ellicott City holiday-themed 5k run/walk is designed to bring awareness and collect donations on behalf of those who suffer from all debilitating forms of arthritis.

Photos by Noah Scialom