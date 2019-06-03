Howard County police arrest man suspected of fatal Ellicott City shooting; suspect fled to North Carolina

Rane Dellinger, 20, of Ellicott City, was found Monday morning in Cumberland County, North Carolina, and arrested on first-and second-degree murder charges. Dellinger was also charged with assault, use of a firearm in a felony and illegal possession of a handgun.
North Carolina police found Dellinger in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident, according to a news release from Howard County police, who are investigating the shooting. He was arrested nearly 30 hours after allegedly fleeing the scene. Howard police are working with North Carolina authorities to extradite him back to Maryland.
Police allege Dellinger shot and killed Jacob Mauer, 20, and left him in the vehicle before fleeing from the scene.
Authorities believe Mauer, Dellinger and a friend were sitting in a car parked behind a building using drugs, according to the news release. Dellinger allegedly fired a single shot, which struck Mauer, and then fled. Mauer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
The shooting took place near the Long Gate Shopping Center, which houses numerous stores including Target and Safeway.