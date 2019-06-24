Howard County high school seniors will participate in new apprenticeship program this fall

Howard County high school seniors will step outside their classrooms this September and become apprentices at local businesses, including in the human resources, electrical and cosmetology fields.

The school system recently announced its first group of students who are participating in the inaugural Apprenticeship Maryland program, a new Career and Technology Education academy.

The 17 students attend Atholton, Centennial, Glenelg, Hammond, Long Reach, Mt. Hebron, Oakland Mills, Reservoir and Wilde Lake high schools.

The program provides Howard students the opportunity to “earn and learn” through on-the-job training that can lead to certification, licensing and, in some instances, a one-year completion of a registered apprenticeship, according to the school system.

The apprenticeship offerings include information technology; heating, ventilation and air conditioning, commonly referred to as HVAC; cosmetology; electrical; and human resources.

The Apprenticeship Maryland program is a partnership between the school system, the state Department of Education, the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, community education, and local business partners and employers.

Participating businesses include Howard Tech Advisors; Mead Tree & Turf Care; Salon Tusey; Minnick’s, an HVAC company; Altimate Electric Inc.; Bopat Electric and Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake; and others, according to the school system.

Students excel at National History Day

Five Howard County students earned top praises — ranging from a gold medal to special prizes for being finalists — at the annual National History Day earlier this month.

Addie Skillman, a student at Elkridge Landing Middle School, won a gold medal for junior individual performance for her project, “Loving v. Virginia: The Stepping Stone for Equality in America.”

National History Day was held June 9-13 at the University of Maryland, College Park. The nonprofit, of the same name, “seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history,” according to a news release.

The annual competition involves more than 3,000 students after nearly a half-million participate at the school, district, state and national levels. At National History Day, the students present research on a historical topic in the form of a documentary film, an exhibit, a performance, a research paper or a website.

Other Howard County finalists were River Hill High School students Hannah Chan, Phoebe Chan and Joseph Heitzmann and Lime Kiln Middle School students Ellie Hasegawa and Serena Goyal.

Statewide, 62 students competed at this year’s national competition.

Howard schools partner with Embassy of Italy

In an effort to “increase cultural understanding” and provide opportunities for Howard County high schoolers to be exposed to the Italian language, the school system recently entered into a partnership with the Embassy of Italy in Washington, D.C.

Under the agreement, field trips to the embassy will be planned, and high school students and teachers will be invited to attend embassy events and programs. Embassy representatives will be invited into Howard schools to share professional learning experiences, including information about Italy’s history and culture.

The agreement was finalized June 10.

