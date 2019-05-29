Mt. Hebron High economic challenge teams win at national finals

Mt. Hebron High School’s two National Economics Challenge teams won championships in the upper and lower divisions earlier this month in New York.

In the upper division, senior Chase Blanchette and juniors Wyatt Currie, Aditya Krishna and Lorelei Loraine defeated Minnesota’s Mounds View High School. In the high school level, Pauline Chang, Smit Shete, Nick Snyder and Sudharsan Sundar, all sophomores, defeated Olympia High School from Washington state.

The National Economics Challenge recognizes high school students nationwide for their knowledge of economic principles and their ability to apply problem-solving and critical thinking skills to real-world events, according to a release.

The competition rounds covered microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics and current events. The students then had to conduct an analysis of national policy issues and give a presentation. They also participated in a series of quiz bowl rounds.

The Mt. Hebron students first won the Maryland state titles and then finished in the top eight for state champion teams in the national semifinals in April before advancing to the national championships.

County holding school board work sessions

The Howard County Board of Education will have three work sessions prior to the end of the school year.

The work sessions will focus on the school system’s operating and capital budgets, equity and bullying.

They include:

Fiscal 2020 operating and capital budget requests and the capital improvement program between fiscal 2021 and 2025 is at 4 p.m. June 3.

Equity report work session is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 5.

Bullying, cyberbullying and harassment report work session is from 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 11.

The school board is scheduled to adopt the operating and capital budget requests and the capital improvement program at 4 p.m. June 6.

STEM awards presented to students

County Executive Calvin Ball presented Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics awards to students earlier this month. The awards were in several categories, including economics challenge, first robotics competition, FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship and the National Science Bowl.

“Our students are doing amazing things in science, technology, engineering, and math,” Ball said in a statement. “From robotics to science bowl, they are making our community proud and reminding us that the future of Howard County is exciting and bright.”

Nearly 220 students were honored at the May 17 event.

Wilde Lake educator wins statewide honor

Kate Volpe, a social studies teacher and ninth-grade instructional team leader at Wilde Lake High School, was named the Secondary Social Studies Teacher of the Year by the Maryland Council for Social Studies.

The award celebrates educators “who have made a significant contribution to social studies in a Maryland school,” and showcases “outstanding professional qualities” working with colleagues, students and the greater community, according to the school system.

