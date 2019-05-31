Howard County public schools' annual dance festival
Howard County public schools hosted its annual dance festival Saturday, Januray 12, 2019, in the James Rouse Theatre at Wilde Lake High School. The dance festival was created 25 years ago to raise awareness of dance opportunities in the school system. Each year approximately 500 students gather to perform ballet, modern, jazz, or tap for their peers and the public.
