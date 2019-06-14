Columbia man found guilty of exposing himself in front of teenage girls

A Columbia man was found guilty of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct for “exposing his genitalia and fondling himself” in front of a girls high school track team, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Andrew James Cleary, 30, was found guilty of two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct Friday morning. Judge John J. Kuchno handed down the verdict at the conclusion of a two-day bench trial in Howard County Circuit Court.
On March 29, 2018, members of Atholton High School girls’ track team were running in the area of Fair Oaks and Freetown Road in Columbia, where they saw a man exposing his genitalia and masturbating inside a parked vehicle. Howard police were called to the scene after the students reported the incident to school administration.
Less than a month later on April 16, 2018, some of the same female students saw the man in the same vehicle masturbating again on Quarterstaff Road in Columbia. The girls were at track practice.
Cleary was identified by a witness as the man involved in two separate incidents in 2018, according to prosecutors.
Paul Mack, Cleary’s attorney, was not immediately available for comment Friday.
Cleary is scheduled back in court for sentencing July 11.