Former Ellicott City and Hogan chef lands gig at Columbia restaurant

A well-known former Ellicott City restaurateur has returned to Howard County in a new role.

Matthew Milani, who served as the head chef and co-owner of Rumor Mill Fusion Bar & Restaurant for nearly nine years, is now the executive chef at AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia.

Rumor Mill, an Ellicott City eatery off Main Street, was known for its small plates that fused Asian and traditionally Maryland foods.

However, when Milani fell on hard times after the July 2016 flood that ravaged the historic town, he decided to close the restaurant’s doors.

Milani, 43, was covered by the media after he rescued 47 guests and eight employees from the waters cascading into the restaurant on July 30, 2016. The flood caused more than six feet of water to fill the Rumor Mill, causing substantial structural damage to the building.

“Losing the relationships we had with our staff and our guests was more heartbreaking than actual money,” he said. “The town and people were very generous with not just our restaurant but all of Main Street.”

Milani, who trained at a Le Cordon Bleu program in Pennsylvania, landed a high-profile gig the next year as a chef for Gov. Larry Hogan, he said.

He worked at the Government House in Annapolis from March 2017 to August 2018, then started at AIDA in June of this year.

Milani said he and the owners, Joe and Mary Barbera, “share philosophies about fresh food” and a love of food and wine.

The Barberas, who did not respond to a request for comment, also value fresh farm food like he does, he said.

Milani was chosen as Maryland’s 2012 Restaurateur of the Year from among 2,000 in the state by a jury of his peers in the Restaurant Association of Maryland. He has worked in the food-service industry since he was 15, according to AIDA’s website.

He said as AIDA’s executive chef he will continue to build on the foundation of the restaurant and “hopefully take it to the next level and take guests on a really nice culinary journey together.”

(Photos by Jen Rynda)

