Howard County police offering reward for information about shooting in Columbia on Saturday

Howard County police are offering a reward for information about Saturday’s shooting in Columbia in which a bystander was struck in the leg during an altercation involving two men outside of a convenience store.

The bystander — Kaylin Castle, 21, of Columbia — was listed in fair condition Monday after being transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore on Saturday

Officers responded to the Sam’s Mart in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Road at about 6:37 p.m. Saturday and found Castle — who police said was exiting the store when he was struck by a bullet.

A preliminary investigation Saturday found the two men “were involved in an altercation outside of the store when one man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other,” police said, adding that “investigators believe the intended target was not hit.”

Police have not identified the two men involved in the altercation and are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information about the incident.

Contact police at 410-313-STOP or by email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.