The Long Reach High School Madrigals sang carols for the crowd during the first-ever lighting ceremony for the Bollman Truss Bridge.

Community members look on during the lighting ceremony for the Bollman Truss Bridge, an antique iron truss bridge in Savage.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Historic Savage Mill turned on the lights on the Bollman Truss Bridge for the first timer ever. The Bollman Truss Bridge is an antique iron truss bridge that is a national historic landmark. The bridge will be lit with 12,500 energy efficient LED lights through Jan. 7, 2014.

Photos by Nicole Martyn