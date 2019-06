Environmental educator Jessica James, center, of Elkridge shows students from Rockburn Elementary School including Tyson Nguyen, left, 10, Jordan Watson, 10, Savyon Lee, 10, and Andrew Radford, 10, an insect.

Rockburn Elementary School students observe plants, animals and insects at Belmont Manor and Historic Park in Elkridge on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014. The students are examining and documenting their findings to help establish an official park species list.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group