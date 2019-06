Jen Rynda, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Ben Barlow, of Ellicott City, poses for a photo at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Orioles manager Buck Showalter and his wife, Angela, have been among those who have reached out to Ben after the death of his wife, Monica, the Orioles' PR director. Said Ben Barlow: "They are just making sure that I feel pretty involved. They are thinking about Monica all of the time. They have treated me like family."