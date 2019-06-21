Howard County Executive Calvin Ball requests performance audit of the school system

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is calling for a performance audit of the school system two weeks after the Board of Education adopted its $894.2 million operating budget.

Ball said he pre-filed a resolution with the County Council asking for an audit to be completed by the Maryland State Department of Education.

“I believe that every educator, student, parent, and resident in Howard County deserves to know exactly how and where our money is being spent,” Ball said in a statement Thursday.

If the request is approved by the County Council, the information found from the audit would help the county to “budget smarter in the next year, five years, and 10 years down the road,” Ball said.

Earlier this month, the school board adopted its fiscal 2020 $894.2 million operating budget, $54.6 million capital budget, $654.6 million capital improvement program for 2021-25, and the 2020-29 $1.12 billion long-range master plan budget.

The school system declined comment on Ball’s request.

In mid-May, Ball addressed questions about his proposed budget for Howard County schools in a Facebook post. He said in the post that the county would have to either raise taxes or eliminate another department’s budget entirely to meet the school system’s budget request.

In 2016, when he was the County Council chairman, Ball filed legislation to audit the school system and create a budget review committee. Both actions were unanimously passed by the then-County Council.

This new audit would cover the following “issues:” legal fees and payments to and the use of outside counsel; administration staffing levels and salaries; vendor payments and invoices; procurement process and outsourced activities, according to the legislation.

“This state-level audit will help us all get the full picture of our school system spending,” Ball said in a statement. “It will promote accountability and ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent sensibly to make our schools the very best they can be, for every student.”

This story will be updated.

