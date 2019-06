Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mt. Hebron students (L-R) Nick Brogan, Chris Vandervat, Samantha Yakatis, and Leah Reineck sing the national anthem to kick off Saturdays Walk to End Alzheimer's at Centennial Park. It's part of the annual event, that raised $145,000 last year. With over 1000 individuals and businesses registered, for Saturday's walk the goal for this year is $171,000.