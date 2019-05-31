Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group

After driving down from Pennsylvania, Eric Weller, Beth Weller, Chris Myers, and Crystal Adler, affix temporary tattoos to each other prior to the event's kickoff Saturday. The 24 Hours of Booty begins at 2pm on Saturday as a non-competitive 24 hour bicycle ride around Columbia Gateway Business Drive on behalf of patient navigation and survivorship programs for cancer. Proceeds go to the Livestrong Foundation and Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.