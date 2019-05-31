PREAKNESS 2013: A look at past Preakness Balloon Glow and Launches [Pictures]
Every year the Preakness takes to the skies with the annual Balloon Glow and balloon launch. Here are some images of Preakness Balloon festivities in the past. This year's festivities kick off at 4 PM on May 15 and will end with the morning balloon launch Preakness race day Saturday.For more on this year's Preakness festivities, click here.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad