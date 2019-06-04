Village Towns community in Elkridge [Pictures]
Residents of the community of Village Towns, a few turns off Route 1 in Elkridge, have seen a lot of development crop up around their neighborhood in recent years. But before the latest -- a plan for a development called Deep Falls -- is approved by the County Council, they say they hope they can first alleviate some of the existing problems in their own neighborhood, including congested streets and a lack of amenities.
Staff photos by Amanda Yeager
