Village Towns community in Elkridge [Pictures]

John Lawall, left, and Chris Nelson stand in the passage road planned for construction trucks working on Deep Falls. Some Village Towns residents whose homes abut the road said they are concerned about trucks passing so close to their backyards, where their children like to play.

Village Towns 2 condo association president John Lawall walks to the end of his neighborhood, where the Deep Falls apartment complexes would be built. Deep Falls residents would have to drive through Village Towns to reach their community.

Residents of the community of Village Towns, a few turns off Route 1 in Elkridge, have seen a lot of development crop up around their neighborhood in recent years. But before the latest -- a plan for a development called Deep Falls -- is approved by the County Council, they say they hope they can first alleviate some of the existing problems in their own neighborhood, including congested streets and a lack of amenities.

Staff photos by Amanda Yeager