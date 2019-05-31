Our Lady Perpetual Help media center [Pictures]

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski speaks at the dedication ceremony for the new media center at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Ellicott City.

Plans for a new interactive learning center at Our Lady Perpetual Help School in Ellicott City have been in the works for about three years. It's been a dream for much longer than that. On Sept. 30, the school community gathered for a blessing and celebration of what former OLPH Principal Nancy Malloy called "a realization of that dream," as the ribbon was cut on a new, state-of-the-art media center.

Photos by Noah Scialom