Howard County Fire and Rescue Services Captain Mike Sharpe talks to trainees during ice rescue training at James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville Thursday.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services trainee Christina McGee, top, of Mechanicsville, rescues Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue instructor Lt. William Huber, bottom, during ice rescue training Thursday.

The newest trainees from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services participated in an ice rescue training drill Thursday amidst a snowstorm that dropped nearly a foot of snow on the region.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda