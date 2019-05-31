Glenn Foden, 1956-2016

Glenn Foden, who passed away this week at the age of 60, started doing editorial cartoons and illustrations for us in 1986; at the time it was rare for community-focused newspapers to have a full-time staff cartoonist. In 2008, he became a freelance artist and also did nationally syndicated cartoons and artwork for several conservative interest groups.

Here are a collection of his editorial cartoons as well as illustrations from the "Last Laugh" contest of our sister publication, Howard Magazine.