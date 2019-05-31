Fraud suspects hit Howard County stores [Pictures]

The people pictured have been identified by Howard County Police as suspects in an identity fraud case.

Police said the photos, which police believe depict the suspects using credit cards stolen from an Ellicott City office building on Feb. 8., were taken from stores across the county.

The suspects charged more than $3,000 on the stolen credit cards, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call 410-313-3200 or use the county's free smart phone app iWatchHowardCounty to submit an anonymous tip.