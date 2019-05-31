Ellicott City construction projects [Pictures]
Housing and schools highlight some of the redevelopment projects either in the planning stages, under way or nearly completed in the Ellicott City area. Once finished, the Ellicott City/Elkridge area should include a few big chain grocery stores, new houses, two new schools and a refinished bridge over the Patapsco River. Here is a look at some of the projects.
Compiled by Sara Toth and Dan Griffin
