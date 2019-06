Ellicott City construction projects [Pictures]

SHA has spent $18 million and more than two years rehabilitating and partially reconstructing the Patapsco River Bridge. Some lanes were reopened in December, and the right westbound lane is set to open in spring. Click here for the latest on the bridge and here for how the bridge reflects issues nationwide.

The Towne Square at Turf Valley shopping center will include a Harris Teeter grocery store and 60,000 square feet of restaurants and retail. Harris Teeter is expected to open in April with other stores opening in late spring and early summer, according to Matt Mittenthal, vice president and assistant director of asset manager for Towne Square developer Greenberg Gibbons. Click here to read about nearby residents traffic concerns regarding the redevelopment.

Housing and schools highlight some of the redevelopment projects either in the planning stages, under way or nearly completed in the Ellicott City area. Once finished, the Ellicott City/Elkridge area should include a few big chain grocery stores, new houses, two new schools and a refinished bridge over the Patapsco River. Here is a look at some of the projects.

Compiled by Sara Toth and Dan Griffin