County executive Ken Ulman, right, and District 4 County Council member Mary Kay Sigaty launched the Clarksville composting program on Friday, Nov. 15.

County Executive Ken Ulman holds up a banana peel as an example of food scraps that can go in the new composting bins.

Howard County is expanding its composting program to Clarks Glen and other neighborhoods in Clarksville and parts of Columbia, where of about 3,800 households, some 1,200 requested the free green bin.

Staff photos by Amanda Yeager