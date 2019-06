Ali Menasria, of Columbia, dances during a performance at the CultureFEST at the Howard County Public Library.

Abakova Hamada, of Columbia, sits in front of the Algerian flag during the CultureFEST at the Howard County Public Library.

The Howard County Public Library held the 2014 CultureFEST, celebrating the cultures of North Africa and the Middle East, at the Miller Branch on Sunday, May 18.

Photos by Noah Scialom, Baltimore Sun Media Group