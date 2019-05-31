Ellicott City resident leads fight against sarcoidosis [Pictures]

The Flip Flop Festivus on Sept. 19th is a major fundraiser for Sean Hull's Life and Breath Foundation, which he started after losing his mother, Ida, to sarcoidosis -- an inflammatory disease that causes lesions called granulomas to form on internal organs.

Portrait of the Hull family, from left, Jace, 16, Eva, 7, Sean, Jayven, 11, and Rebecca. Sean Hull, 49, a VP at PNC Bank by day and professional basketball referee by night, photographed in his Ellicott City home

Ellicott City resident and college basketball official Sean Hull founded the Life and Breath Foundation in 1998 after losing his mother to sarcoidosis - an inflammatory disease that causes lesions called granulomas to form on internal organs. He has tapped into his sports connections for the sixth annual Flip Flop Festivus, which will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons in Baltimore.

Nate Pesce, Baltimore Sun Media Group