Ellicott City resident leads fight against sarcoidosis [Pictures]
Ellicott City resident and college basketball official Sean Hull founded the Life and Breath Foundation in 1998 after losing his mother to sarcoidosis - an inflammatory disease that causes lesions called granulomas to form on internal organs. He has tapped into his sports connections for the sixth annual Flip Flop Festivus, which will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons in Baltimore.
Nate Pesce, Baltimore Sun Media Group
