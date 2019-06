Anna Soukiassian, of Ellicott City, takes a photo of her daughter Michelle Kassian-Howard, 12, standing next to professional dancer Alicia Graf Mack.

Professional dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Ellicott City native Alicia Graf Mack was back in town Saturday, Oct. 19 to teach a special class at the Howard County Center for the Arts.

