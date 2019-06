Who needs another pair of black workout pants? The selection of bright patterns and colors will keep your workout wardrobe fresh and invigorating.

Nothing brightens a cold day or a winter workout like a pop of color on the top of your head.

"A new year, a new you." It's a motto worth adopting, but it's tough to do with less-than-ideal winter temperatures. These products will keep you fashionable and warm as you sweat your way toward a healthier you.

Meghan Leimenstoll