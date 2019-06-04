Valentine's Day sweets from Howard County shops
They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but these tasty treats from Howard County shops will please the sweet tooth in any man, woman or furry friend this Valentine’s Day.
Baron De Breban Rose, $13
Sweet Are the Uses of Adversity Dessert Wine $18
The Wine Bin, Ellicott City
Beautiful in the bottle but tastiest poured in a glass, these pretty wines will please any valentine this February.
By Megan Leimenstoll/For Howard Magazine; photos by Jen Rynda
