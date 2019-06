Lydia Frierson holds a collage of photos she and her brothers made for their father, Frick Frierson, Chapelgate boys basketball coach.

The Frierson family, from left: Matthew, 17; Frick Frierson, Chapelgate boys basketball coach; his wife, Amy; and Lydia, 19. Nate, 21, and Gordie, 20, (not pictured) play at the college level.

The Frierson family is known for its sports prowess at Chapelgate Christian Academy in Marriottsville. Frick Frierson is assistant headmaster and men's varsity basketball coach, and his children excel in basketball and soccer.