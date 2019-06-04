It’s no surprise that Sushi Sono snagged not just the nod for best Japanese food and best sushi, but also the award for best seafood. The Columbia restaurant, located right on Lake Kittamaqundi, boasts skilled chefs, in the kitchen and behind the sushi bar, who turn out creative and well-executed dishes.

Rolls, like a fresh concoction of shrimp, asparagus and scallop, savory teriyaki dishes and crunchy tempura dishes all get star treatment. But even the most talented chef is only as good as his or her ingredients — and that is where Sushi Sono shines.

“We use the best quality of fish around,” says manager Michelle Han. That seafood finds its way into a variety of dishes, from sushi rolls to whole fish.

The type of whole fish available varies from day to day, but might include horse mackerel, or kurodai, also known as black snapper. It is offered by the piece or whole and its presentation is a showstopper.

Expertly filleted, the meat is sliced into clean strips of fish, served as nigiri (raw fish with rice) and sashimi (without rice) and neatly organized on a platter. The centerpiece is the remainder of the fish, twisted into an artistic “C” with the scales, fins and head beautifully arranged for display. After the raw fish has been devoured, that centerpiece is whisked away and its tender cheeks are removed and grilled for a satisfying, impressive second course that makes the most of the single fish.

Find Sushi Sono at 10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. Call 410-997-6131 or visit sushisonocolumbia.com.