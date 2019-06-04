Retro HoCo: 25 years of Wine in the Woods

Downtown Columbia’s Symphony Woods may be in the midst of redevelopment, but at least one thing has remained constant for 25 years: For one weekend each May, the shady park just outside Merriweather Post Pavilion transforms into one of the area’s largest gatherings of wine lovers.

When Wine in the Woods debuted in 1993, more than 10,000 people turned out to sample wares from 10 Maryland wineries. Back then, admission was $10 (and $5 for designated drivers), and like last year’s event, rain dampened the setting but not the mood. Organizers called it a resounding success, The Baltimore Sun reported at the time, with sponsors, food vendors and craftspeople clamoring to sign up for another year.

Since then, crowds at Wine in the Woods have topped 26,000, and ticket prices have risen to as much as $40. Now in its 25th year, the festival will feature about 30 wineries — including some of the ones at the inaugural event.