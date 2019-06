Any woman would love to be the recipient of this rich hand lotion. Unlike an ill-fitting sweater or too-large top, the size is always right! Available in multiple scents.

Once we turn the calendar to November, we're always faced with an abundance of parties, dinners and gatherings. Never find yourself empty-handed with these affordable gifts (all under $25) to show thanks to your host. --Meghan Leimenstoll

By Meghan Leimenstoll