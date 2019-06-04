For One Dish Cuisine owner Maureen Burke, eating (and cooking) gluten-free is not a new experience. Burke has had celiac disease, an autoimmune condition that keeps the body from properly processing gluten, for 29 years. As a result, she knows gluten-free food — and she knows good food.

“People with celiac disease or anaphylactic allergies can come to our restaurant and get anything and not get sick — and it tastes like real food,” she says. “Gluten-free food has a reputation for being really bad, but you could come in here and get a pizza and not know the difference.”

One Dish offers a wide range of cuisine, from cheesesteak subs to spaghetti and meatballs, all free of gluten and many other allergens, including soy, fish, egg, sesame and nuts. The restaurant has two kitchens, dubbed Blue Kitchen and Green Kitchen. In addition to being gluten-free, Blue Kitchen is also milk-, casein- and lactose-free to make food safe for diners with dairy allergies.

Bread, which is often challenging for gluten-free chefs, is a special focus at One Dish.

“Most gluten-free bread is a big problem,” says Burke. “But our bread tastes like real bread. I want people to know that gluten- and allergen-free food does not have to taste bad. It can taste like regular food when it’s done right.”

Find One Dish Cuisine at 8001 Hillsborough Road, Ellicott City. Call 443-759-6344 or visit onedishcuisine.com.