Meet the next generation of Howard County farmers [Pictures]

Howard County is well known as an economic hub - a powerhouse suburb of both Baltimore and Washington, D.C. But the county is also an agricultural wonderland, home to over 300 farms, which average 125 acres each. About one-quarter of the land in Howard County is farmland, according to The Howard County Farm Bureau. Some of these farms date back to the earliest days of Howard County -- and some of the families that farmed the land hundreds of years ago are still involved in local agriculture. Whether they're starting a community-supported agriculture program (CSA), embracing agritourism or introducing sustainable farming practices, the new generation of farmers is forward-thinking and excited to build upon the family legacy. --Kit Waskom Pollard, For The Baltimore Sun
By Kit Waskom Pollard
