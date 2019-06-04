Meet the next generation of Howard County farmers [Pictures]

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

When Alan Sharp isn't down on the farm, he's up in the air. The 26-year old is a fourth-generation Howard County farmer and also an aerial surveyor with a degree in aviation management. He splits his time between his surveyor job and the farm, where he works with his parents, Chuck and Denise. Chuck is officially retired but still fairly involved. "My father is 'farmer retired'," jokes Sharp. "He's still down there forty-plus hours a week." Denise manages the farm's greenhouse, while Alan fills multiple roles. Running a farm means "you've got to be a jack of all trades -- plumber, electrician, mechanic, plus you have to know the agricultural science and do the paperwork," he explains. "It's a little of everything. I'm always busy - but I'd rather be busy than bored." Currently, with his parents still involved, Sharp can divide his time between his two occupations. But at some point, he says, he'll need to choose between the two. "I'm in that position where I need to go one way or the other," he explains. "It's hard to do. I love farming and there are benefits to it -- but no 401(k) or those benefits." The Sharp family has been farming in Howard County since 1903; their current farm occupies 530 acres where they grow produce sold onsite to consumers and to local restaurants and grocery stores. They also operate a much-loved corn maze, run field trips and host birthday parties during the spring, summer and fall. "We've moved toward agritourism," Sharp says, explaining his family's enthusiastic approach to community involvement. As the Howard County population has grown, so have their opportunities to educate and entertain local children. "It's nice to be where we are, so close to Washington and Baltimore," he says. "There are so many suburban families -- and it's nice for families who live in subdivisions to easily get to farms like ours. It gives us customers nearby who enjoy coming out."