Marsala pairs beautifully with turquoise, as showcased in this handmade ceramic bowl from Minneapolis-based Kerry Brooks Pottery. The fused glass piece at the bottom adds one-of-a-kind detail.

Marsala, Pantone's pick for 2015 Color of the Year, is gaining popularity across the board. The reddish-brown hue pulls double duty by complementing cool and warm colors but can also hold its own as a neutral. Echoing its namesake, Marsala only feels richer with time -- just like an Italian wine.

Samantha Iacia