KangaTraining was first developed by Austrian fitness trainer Nicole Pascher in 2008. A native of Austria, Jasmin Reif first took the exercise class in Vienna in an effort to get back in shape after the birth of her daughter, Carolina, in April 2014. When she moved to the U.S. that summer, she saw a need for similar exercise classes for mothers and babies. She now teaches KangaTraining at two Columbia locations.