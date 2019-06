Erin Day of Glenelg quit smoking and lost 35 pounds through dance and other exercise classes. She began drinking vegetable-laden green smoothies and eating nuts, seeds, fish and other lean proteins while cutting out fried and processed foods.

Erin Day once smoked a pack of cigarettes a day and struggled to keep up with her young daughter, Skylar.

With support from family and fitness instructors, these three Howard County residents made dramatic transformations after months -- even years -- of rigorous exercise and throwing out calorie-laden, processed foods. What they had in common was a desire to be healthy for their kids or spouses.