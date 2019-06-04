Holiday Spirits: 4 drink recipes for December

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

No matter how old you are, there’s something irresistible about a steaming mug of hot chocolate topped with a pile of fluffy marshmallows. The Little French Market’s version is made with a trio of flavored syrups, incorporating traditional chocolate and marshmallow flavors and adding a sophisticated, trendy twist with a splash of salted caramel.

Ingredients: 12 ounces whole milk, 1 ½ tablespoons Monin chocolate syrup, 1 tablespoon Monin, marshmallow syrup, 1 tablespoon Monin salted, caramel syrup, cinnamon or mini marshmallows for garnish.

Directions: In a saucepan over medium heat, combine all ingredients, stirring well. Heat milk until scalding but not boiling. Pour into your favorite mug and add a sprinkle of cinnamon or scattering of mini marshmallows.

3731 Hamilton St., Ellicott City. 410-465-5995. facebook.com/littlefrenchmarket