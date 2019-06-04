Holiday Spirits: 4 drink recipes for December
’Tis the season to raise a glass. Some choose to fill that cup with bourbon, others with chocolate and still more with everyone’s favorite holiday standby, eggnog. Whatever your wintry beverage choice, there are plenty of reasons to offer up a toast this season: it’s time to celebrate friends, family, the New Year and even what’s in the glass itself.
Here, local restaurants and bars have shared recipes for holiday season drinks they love.
By Kit Waskom Pollard, for Howard Magazine
