10 free and cheap things to do in Howard County this spring

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Adults can perfect their swings on the driving range while kids play miniature golf and try the batting range, or vice versa.
Jumbo bucket of balls, $8.50 (discounts with cash or bringing your own clubs). Batting range, nine pitches for $1. Miniature golf, $5 for continuous play Monday through Saturday before 6 p.m., or $7 per person per game evenings and Sundays. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Rocky Gorge 4 Seasons Golf Fairway8445 Old Columbia Road, Laurel301-725-0888
Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Last year, the annual Columbia Festival of the Arts introduced a new schedule and went quarterly, with a different theme each season. This spring, it’s “Viva la Vida,” celebrating Hispanic contributions to the arts. A number of pay-what-you-can events, such as a student film festival, as well as the free Family Fun Fiesta (at the Wilde Lake High, not the Lakefront), are included in the schedule. (Next up: “Silk Road Stories” June 10-26.)
Columbia Festival of the ArtsApril 8-24Locations vary by event.410-715-3044
By calendar and predilection, it’s spring, and there are lots of expenses coming — new spring clothes, major life events, vacations and camp. But there’s no reason to cut out seasonal fun when you have options like these. They cost no more than $10 per person and, sometimes, nothing at all.
By Lane Page / For Howard Magazine