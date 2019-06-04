10 free and cheap things to do in Howard County this spring

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Adults can perfect their swings on the driving range while kids play miniature golf and try the batting range, or vice versa.

Jumbo bucket of balls, $8.50 (discounts with cash or bringing your own clubs). Batting range, nine pitches for $1. Miniature golf, $5 for continuous play Monday through Saturday before 6 p.m., or $7 per person per game evenings and Sundays. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Rocky Gorge 4 Seasons Golf Fairway8445 Old Columbia Road, Laurel301-725-0888rockygorgegolf.com