Rich Roemer, an honorary whipper-in, waits with foxhounds after they were released from their trailer before the start of a Junior Day fox chasing event of the Howard County-Iron Bridge Hounds club, held at Pleasant Prospect Farm.

Huntsman Kelly Burdge, right, watches as the foxhounds are released from their trailer before the start of a Junior Day fox chasing event of the Howard County-Iron Bridge Hounds club, held at Pleasant Prospect Farm.

The Howard County-Iron Bridge Hounds, is one of seven fox-hunting clubs in Maryland. It was created in 1985 with the merger of the Howard County Hounds, originally based in Ellicott City, and the Laurel-based Iron Bridge Hounds. The combined club now has about 80 hunting members and 35 foxhounds kept in a state-of-the-art kennel in Mount Airy.