A winding staircase is the centerpiece of the marble-floored grand entrance hall.

The 47-acre property at 3925 Folly Quarter Road in Ellicott City is on the market for $7 million. Among the property's former owners are a Founding Father, a Baltimore Sun publisher and a racetrack mogul.