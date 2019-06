Shannon Roberts, 31, of Jessup starts each piece from The White Lime by hand-drawing the lettering with chalk and a chalkboard, then converts the piece to a digital file to sell. Etsy.com

Shannon Roberts, 31, of Jessup starts each piece from The White Lime by hand-drawing the lettering with chalk and a chalkboard, then converts the piece to a digital file to sell. Etsy.com

Not all local shops have a storefront. Since 2005, Etsy.com has been a growing marketplace where people connect to buy and sell unique goods all over the world -- and right here in Howard County. Consider a local twist to your online gift shopping, and browse a few of the county's many Etsy shops.

Meghan Leimenstoll