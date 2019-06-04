Comeback stories from Main Street Ellicott City
For all the area’s topographical charm — and at least partially because of it — businesses and residents on Ellicott City’s Main Street could be excused for thinking nature has a target on their backs.
But those who have been located there the longest may be among the hardiest, their moxie tested by floods, fires, a train wreck, a load of manure and concomitant interruptions of trade. Their merchandise and display windows may be breakable, but the merchants of Main Street, tempered like metal, are a hardy and durable bunch.
Since July’s devastating flood, they share stories from the disasters they’ve endured but outlasted. With what they’ve learned, they have high hopes for the future.
By Lane Page, For Howard Magazine
