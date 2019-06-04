Comeback stories from Main Street Ellicott City

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

There’s no doubt in Len Berkowitz’s mind: he simply would not have been as successful if it were not for Ellicott City’s Main Street.

“This was the right choice for me. I fit in,” says the designer/fabricator/restorer of custom art glass, a partner in Great Panes with his wife, Sherry Fackler-Berkowitz.

The sturdy granite freestanding building, which they own, dates back to the 1830s. Great Panes has been in residence there since 1984, and on Main Street for 37 years.

A 2011 flood left 3½ feet of water in the basement, whose mortar Berkowitz then had repointed, and the county did the same on the other side of the wall he shares with Tiber Park.

This time, while their building survived, the studio was gutted when the Tiber broke through. But within, a dozen historic windows from the Congressional Golf Course dining room in Bethesda, originally commissioned by President Franklin Roosevelt, were in the studio for restoration during the flood and did just fine. Same for several display pieces and thousands of dollars’ worth of art glass in crates ringing the room. Work tables, an easel and a professional light table floated around, while photo albums atop it were not even wet.

“It may be a long while, but I can move things, and as long as I have space I can work,” Berkowitz says. “No matter where, every place has some natural disasters. You pick a spot where you feel comfortable and you learn to cope, try to maintain. I love Ellicott City. I’ll be back for sure.”