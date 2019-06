Kaitlyn Boyer of Glenelg attends Virginia Tech and is on the Dynamics team. She performs with a fire baton.

The Dynamics baton team was founded by Columbia resident Linda Alford in 1976. The members, ages 3 to 25, practice in Elkridge's Volleyball House. The group holds 10 world championships and more than 100 national titles. In April, the Dynamics head to Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, for another world championship competition.