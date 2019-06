Hatsumi Watanabe-Smith of Ellicott City (facing camera) reconnects with good friend Destinee Montague during EC Tasting Gallery's gathering at the home of Bob and Suzanne Henig

Diners gathered at the home of Bob and Suzanne Henig for an EC Tasting Gallery pop-up dinner dubbed "A Culinary American Road Trip" for its homage to the motorcycle and the diverse cuisines of the United States.