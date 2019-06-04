Courtney Spears, dancer for Ailey II

Courtney Spears' passion for performing has taken her from home recitals for her family to the stages of New York City, where she is a junior in the Alvin Ailey Bachelor of Fine Arts program at Fordham University. This year, she became an apprentice, then a full-fledged member, of the elite Ailey II dance company. Spears previously attended Arabesque Dance Studio in Columbia and the Baltimore School for the Arts. Here, she shows off her best moves for Howard Magazine's cover shoot.