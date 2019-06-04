Color Wheel: Fall fashion is full of options

This season, designers have picked colors from across the spectrum. The result gives you the freedom to wear the hue of your heart’s desire. From dark floral frocks to black jumpsuits to olive-colored coats, your wardrobe options are plenty.

THE STORES: Kohl’s, Long Gate Shopping Center, 4320 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City; Lord & Taylor, The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia; Macy’s, The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia; Michael Kors, The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia; Nordstrom, The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia; Sweet Elizabeth Jane, 8125 Main St., Ellicott City.

ABOUT THE SHOOT: Location: Belmont Manor and Historic Park, 6555 Belmont Woods Road, Elkridge; Photographer: Lloyd Fox, The Baltimore Sun; Styled and produced: John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun; Art direction: Leeann Adams, The Baltimore Sun; Hair: Brian Oliver, T H E Artist Agency; Makeup: Lexi Martinez, T H E Artist Agency; Models: Brittany Yevoli and Emma Sliwinski, T H E Artist Agency.