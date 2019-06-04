Catching up with Howard County's Rising Stars
Four instrumentalists, two vocalists and four “triple threats” (actors/dancers/singers) — that’s the field competing this year for the title of Howard County’s Rising Star, an honor bestowed annually at the Celebration of the Arts.
The county’s up-and-coming performers compete “American Idol”-style for a $5,000 cash prize. The 2016 hopefuls follow in the footsteps of 150 previous finalists, many of whom are still doing what they love best — dancing, singing, acting and more — all over the world.
We caught up with six Rising Star winners and finalists who’ve made great strides in their fields.
-- By Carolyn Kelemen, For Howard Magazine
If You Go:
Howard County Art’s Council’s Celebration of the Arts
March 19 at 6 p.m. Howard Community College’s Smith Theater
Includes a reception, silent auction, gourmet food from area restaurants and caterers, announcement of the Howie Award recipients and the Rising Star competition.
$100 for the entire event, $50 for live streaming of the show in the Black Box Theater.
410-313-2787
hocoarts.org
2016 Rising Star Finalists
Monica Albizo, musical theater
Mark Edwards, guitar
Crystal Freeman, musical theater
Joshua Hughes, musical theater
Jenny Lehtonen, flute
Esther Oh, classical voice
Cody Quattlebaum, classical voice
Elizabeth Rayca, musical theater
Luke Spence, classical trumpet
Shing Ann Yeh, cello