Featuring an intricate, hand-carved cable-knit pattern, these candles could almost pass for real wool, not wax. 3-by-3-inch candle, $15. 3-by-6-inch candle, $29.

This purple knit headband supports Headbands of Hope, an organization that donates one headband to a child with cancer and one dollar to childhood cancer research for every headband sold.

Get cozy this winter with one of the most iconic cold-weather styles: knit patterns. From timeless cable-knit to lace-inspired designs, this look feels equally warm whether it's incorporated into your favorite sweater or the decor in your home.

Samantha Iacia