Asian Food Pantry at Longwood Senior Apartments
UMBC Asian Studies students deliver groceries to Longwood Senior Apartments, a Housing and Urban Development Section 8 unit that has a majority Korean and Chinese population, many of whom have difficulty speaking English. Student interns practice their language skills in a real-world situation, while seniors get help communicating with apartment and senior center management.
