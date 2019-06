Trained blacksmith Barry Sheehan specializes in architectural pieces at Metal N Motion on Frederick Road in Ellicott City. His is one of 21 galleries open to the public at Artwalk Oct. 11.

Painter Kay Sandler displays her work at her real estate title company on Main Street in Ellicott City. Sandler is one of the artist displaying her work at Artwalk Oct. 11.

At Ellicott City's Artwalk, Main Street's hidden artists open their doors to visitors. We talked with just a few of the artists who will be showing their work. Artwalk will take place Oct. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. --Laura Barnhardt Cech